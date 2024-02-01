University of Chicago Medical Center lays off 180 workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly 200 workers at the University of Chicago Medical Center were out of a job Thursday night.

The hospital announced it is laying off 180 people. A spokesperson said the majority of the affected positions are not directly patient-facing – and quality of patient care will not be affected.

Affected employees have been notified throughout the day, and have been presented with a severance package, the hospital said.

In a statement, the medical center said in part, "This decision was not made lightly or easily but is necessary to position us to deliver on our mission and enhance the quality of care that we provide. We continue to review further ways to operate more efficiently."