University of Chicago hosts first ever South Side Science Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family-friendly festival for kids who love science.

The University of Chicago is hosting its first-ever South Side Science Festival.

The event is taking place at the UChicago Science Quads between Ellis and Drexel from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be plenty of live experiments and demonstrations panel discussions food and music.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM

