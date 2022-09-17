University of Chicago hosts first ever South Side Science Festival
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family-friendly festival for kids who love science.
The University of Chicago is hosting its first-ever South Side Science Festival.
The event is taking place at the UChicago Science Quads between Ellis and Drexel from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
There will be plenty of live experiments and demonstrations panel discussions food and music.
