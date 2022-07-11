University of Chicago Chancellor Robert Zimmer steps down due to health concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- University of Chicago Chancellor Robert Zimmer is stepping down from his position to focus on his health challenges, the university announced late last week.

Zimmer has been suffering from glioblastoma, an aggressive type of tumor that affects the brain. He is stepping down as chancellor and becoming chancellor emeritus in order to focus his energies on his health needs, the university announced this past Thursday.

Zimmer served as the 13th president of the University of Chicago from 2006 until 2021, when he was succeeded by current U of C President Paul Alivisatos. He is a mathematician by academic training.

"I know I speak for the entire University community in saying that Bob remains in our thoughts, and we hope he and Shadi will continue to address his health challenges to the extent that he and his medical team can best do so," UChicago Board of Trustees chairman David Rubenstein wrote in a letter to the university community.

Another Chicago area university official is also stepping down due to health concerns. Rebecca Blank, who had been elected last year to take over as the first woman president at Northwestern University, is stepping down as the school's president-elect, after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Blank recently concluded an eight-year tenure as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May, and had been set to succeed to succeed President Morton Schapiro as the president of Northwestern University. She was selected by the board of trustees in October.

The board of trustees has asked Schapiro to stay on as president until a successor is named.