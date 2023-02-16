University of Chicago unveils new renderings for Hyde Park cancer facility
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago is changing their plans for a massive cancer facility in Hyde Park.
It released these renderings on Wednesday showing the 575,000 square-foot facility that's expected to cost $815 million.
The University of Chicago said it changed the design after getting feedback from patients and South Side residents. This would be the city's first free-standing cancer facility.
It aims to consolidate care that's currently spread across five buildings on the Hyde Park campus.
