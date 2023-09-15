University of Chicago Medical Center staff required to wear mask while in contact with patients

Mask mandate in place for staff at University of Chicago Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rising number of COVID cases is forcing a new mask mandate for staffers at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Employees must wear masks when in direct contact with patients starting Friday.

The hospital's decision comes as the latest COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the federal government. It will be rolling out in Chicago as soon as next week.

City health officials are urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated heading into the fall season.

The new vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are updated to tackle the COVID variants circulating across the U.S.

Shots will be available for free at city-run clinics and federally qualified-health centers. People with private insurance should go to a pharmacy or doctor's office.