Unity Cookout seeks to bring Black and Brown communities together

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's nearly summer in Chicago, and what better way to hang out on a Thursday evening than to have a barbeque?

Community leaders and activists from across Chicago were gathering at Healthy Hood Chicago on Thursday for a Black and Brown Unity Cookout and Concert, to mark the 40th anniversary of the assassination of Rudy Lozano, a Latino labor activist and community organizer who helped get Harold Washington elected mayor in 1987.

The first Black and Brown Cookout was held in 2020, when organizers decided to bring the African American and Latino communities in Chicago together amid the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Now they're hoping this annual event will bring the city's Black and Brown communities even closer at a time when the migrant refugee crisis in Chicago has caused tension among the two groups.