Uniting Voices Chicago youth choir is headed to Kennedy Center in D.C.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, the sounds of the choir will fill an iconic stage.

Students from Uniting Voices Chicago are traveling to Washington, D.C., to perform at the Kennedy Center. The nonprofit unites kids and teens across the city to empower and celebrate their voices.

On Tuesday, they rehearsed at First Unitarian Church, at 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave. in Hyde Park, for their Kennedy Center performance.

"Singing makes me happy because I can really like express myself, and I get to learn all these new languages from these different cultures, and it's just really fun," said Margaret Cafarelli, a student with the Beverly Neighborhood Choir.

The youth choir members will perform Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," "E Pluribus, Una Vox: Out of Many, One voice," and Ted Hearne's "Partition," there this coming Sunday.

The nearly 50 students from Uniting Voices' Hyde Park Neighborhood Choir, Beverly Neighborhood Choir, and première ensemble Voice of Chicago will appear at the Kennedy Center for one night only.

During their visit to D.C., the Uniting Voices singers will also perform with the Children's Chorus of Washington and for students at Lafayette Elementary School. They will also participate in a Master Workshop at Howard University with Jazz Studies Professor Reginald Bowens.

The Chicago choir members will also learn technique from singer, songwriter, and vocal director Roderick Giles. Other activities will include a White House tour, a visit to the National Mall, and some time to explore the National Museum of African American History & Culture, organizers said.

Uniting Voices was formerly known as the Chicago Children's Choir.