U.S. Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier in June

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check out the United States Sail Grand Prix at Navy Pier this summer.

From June 18 to 19, 10 national teams will race identical F-50 catamarans on Lake Michigan.

Athletes from  United States, Great Britain, France, Denmark, Spain, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and Canada and Switzerland will compete in Chicago. 

This marks the first time the championship has ever competed on fresh water.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 11:41 AM

