United flight headed to O'Hare diverted to Memphis due to turbulence, 7 travelers injured

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

MEMPHIS (CBS) -- Several passengers were injured, and one was rushed to the hospital, after a United Airlines flight bound for O'Hare International Airport experienced severe turbulence Wednesday.

United Flight 1196 had departed Cancún, Mexico at 12:20 p.m., and was due at O'Hare at 4:15 p.m. But due to the turbulence, the flight was forced to divert to Memphis, Tennessee.

The seatbelt light was on during the severe turbulence, CBS affiliate WREG in Memphis reported.

Paramedics were at the gate when the plane landed, and six passengers were treated at the airport, the station reported. One was taken to an area hospital.

WREG reported 172 passengers and seven crewmembers were on the flight.

