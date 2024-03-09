Watch CBS News
United Airlines plane forced to return to Chicago airport due to maintenance issue

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare Airport after a maintenance issue Saturday morning.

Flight 2137 on Airbus 320 was heading to Salt Lake City International Airport when a possible oil warning light issue happened, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Five crew members and 149 passengers were onboard at the time.

The flight landed safely around 11 a.m., and passengers were deplaned at the gate.

Customers were said to depart for Salt Lake City on a new aircraft. 

The FAA is investigating. 

First published on March 9, 2024 / 1:38 PM CST



