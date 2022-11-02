United Airlines pilots reject tentative agreement
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No deal for United Airlines and its pilots as the union rejected a tentative agreement.
Of the members, 94% voted against the deal. But the Chicago-based airline expected the rejection.
The company is already working with the union on a new deal with improved rates.
A day earlier, Delta pilots voted to authorize a potential strike.
If a work stoppage happens, Delta pilots plan to stop flying after the busy thanksgiving travel weekend.
