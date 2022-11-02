Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines pilots reject tentative agreement

/ CBS Chicago

Pilots reject tentative agreement with United Airlines
Pilots reject tentative agreement with United Airlines 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No deal for United Airlines and its pilots as the union rejected a tentative agreement.

Of the members, 94% voted against the deal. But the Chicago-based airline expected the rejection.

The company is already working with the union on a new deal with improved rates.

A day earlier, Delta pilots voted to authorize a potential strike.

If a work stoppage happens, Delta pilots plan to stop flying after the busy thanksgiving travel weekend. 

First published on November 2, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.