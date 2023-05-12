United Airlines pilots to hold informational picket at O'Hare Airport Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll see United Airlines pilots holding an informational picket today at O'Hare Airport over the noon hour.
They're trying to reach an agreement with the airline on a new contract.
The pilot's union says they've been stuck with an out-of-date scheduling system and a contract that is nowhere near industry-leading standards.
United pilots will be picketing in ten cities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.