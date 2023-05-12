Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines pilots to hold informational picket at O'Hare Airport Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

United Airline pilots to hold informational picket at O'Hare Airport
United Airline pilots to hold informational picket at O'Hare Airport 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll see United Airlines pilots holding an informational picket today at O'Hare Airport over the noon hour.

They're trying to reach an agreement with the airline on a new contract.

The pilot's union says they've been stuck with an out-of-date scheduling system and a contract that is nowhere near industry-leading standards.

United pilots will be picketing in ten cities.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.