'Mechanical issue' on United Airlines plane leads to ground stop at O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A "mechanical issue" on a United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport led to a ground stop at the airport Sunday afternoon.

According to United, the flight experienced the issue shortly before takeoff.

"United flight 3 experienced a mechanical issue shortly before takeoff. The aircraft was returned to the terminal where passengers safely deplaned. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible," a representative of the airline told CBS 2.

The FAA initially noted the stop was due to a disabled aircraft on the runway, and average delays were about 15 minutes.

It is not clear how long the ground stop lasted.