United Airlines flight with much-needed supplies heading to Maui

CHICAGO (CBS)-- United Airlines is stepping up to support the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

A flight will take off from O'Hare Airport at 4 p.m. with 24,000 pounds of supplies heading to Maui. Those supplies include baby formula, food, soap and other much-needed toiletries.

All the supplies were procured by the humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope.  

