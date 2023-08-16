United Airlines flight with much-needed supplies heading to Maui

Those supplies include baby formula, food, soap and other much-needed toiletries.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- United Airlines is stepping up to support the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

A flight will take off from O'Hare Airport at 4 p.m. with 24,000 pounds of supplies heading to Maui. Those supplies include baby formula, food, soap and other much-needed toiletries.

All the supplies were procured by the humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope.