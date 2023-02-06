FAA proposes $1.1 million fine against United for skipping preflight safety checks

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration proposed a $1,149,306 civil penalty against United Airlines for allegedly conducting flights from June 2018 to April 2021 in Boeing 777 aircraft that were not in airworthy condition.

The FAA alleges United in 2018 removed the fire system warning check from its Boeing 777 preflight check list.

"Removal of the check resulted in United's failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements," the FAA said.

United Airlines, which is based in Chicago, has 30 days to respond to the FAA.

United told Reuters on Monday "the safety of our flights was never in question. In 2018 United changed its pre-flight checklist to account for redundant built-in checks performed automatically by the 777."