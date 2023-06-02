United Airlines offering discounts to fly to Bears road games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Are you ready for some football? United Airlines is helping fans catch road games with a discount.

Starting Friday, Chicago's hometown airline is offering up special codes for Bears fans

You can use the code "UABEARS2023" at united.com to get 20% off flights to and from road games.

The promotion is limited to the first 1,000 customers who make reservations through June 9, so book quickly.

Bears fans can get one-way and roundtrip fares for travel from Chicago to several cities like Detroit, Green Bay, and Cleveland.