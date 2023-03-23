United Airlines and Archer Aviation planning air taxis between O'Hare and West Loop in 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- United Airlines is teaming up with Archer Aviation to provide air taxi service between O'Hare International Airport and the West Loop starting in 2025, at the same time construction on the Kennedy Expressway will be causing major delays for outbound traffic.

United and Archer plan to launch the city's first air taxi route between O'Hare and Vertiport Chicago in the West Loop, offering 10-minute rides between the airport and the downtown area.

The same trip can take an hour or more during the morning and afternoon rush, even before the recent start of a three-year repaving project will create even more backups on the Kennedy through the end of 2025.

"Both Archer and United are committed to decarbonizing air travel and leveraging innovative technologies to deliver on the promise of the electrification of the aviation industry," United Airlines Ventures president Michael Leskinen said in a statement. "Once operational, we're excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport."

The taxi service will use Archer's new Midnight brand of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot. Archer is working with the FAA to have Midnight aircraft certified by late 2024.

United and Archer already have teamed up for a similar air taxi service between downtown Manhattan and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2025.

"We're thrilled to add Chicago to our growing list of initial launch cities as we continue to solidify our UAM [urban air mobility] network plans," Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said in a press release. "We're looking forward to working with state and city leaders to bring an innovative transportation solution to the City of Chicago and its surrounding communities."

ComEd also will work with United and Archer to set up the infrastructure needed to power the eVTOLs.

Eve Air Mobility began testing the concept of air taxis in Chicago in September, offering trips between helipads in Chicago to Schaumburg and Tinley Park.

While pricing has yet to be announced for air taxi services in Chicago, Eve's test concept carried a $150 price tag.

"What the game plan for the future is that this will end up being like an UberX ride in the next couple of years, where it will be, you know, $50 to $75 to take a ride down there," Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr said in September.

Since EVTOLs aren't yet regulated to fly, helicopters were used for the three-week simulation.

United has invested $15 million in EVE Air for up to 400 of their eVTOLs.