Volunteers fill Chicago's Union Station packing meals for National Day of Service

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of volunteers in Chicago are coming together on this 9/11 to give back.

They're packing thousands of meals for those in need.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Reed Nolan spent the day at Union Station for this National Day of Service.

More than 35 companies and their employees in Chicago took part in Monday's Day of Service, including United Airlines, Zurich, and Motorola Solutions.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:33 PM

