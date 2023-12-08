Chicago's Union Station can upgrade platforms thanks to $93 million federal grant

Chicago's Union Station to receive upgraded platforms thanks to $93 million federal grant

Chicago's Union Station to receive upgraded platforms thanks to $93 million federal grant

CHICAGO (CBS) – President Joe Biden and transportation officials announced more than $8 billion in federal rail grants, including $93 million for Chicago's Union Station.

The funding will go to expand platforms and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

It will also be used to upgrade ventilation systems.

The grants would also put $3 billion toward the Brightline West Project, a high-speed rail line expected to connect Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area, cutting train travel time in half.

Planners hope it will be completed in time for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.