At annual UnidosUS Conference, Latinos hope feds will help meet needs of asylum seekers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final day of the UnidosUS Annual Conference is underway in Chicago, bringing together a gathering of Latinos and allies working to promote civil rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the conference on Monday. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with advocates about how they hope the federal government can help move their mission forward.

"People's future shouldn't be determined by the systemic forces that have created oppression, that have created low incomes," said Lillian Bui, senior director of development and external affairs at Association House of Chicago.

Bui works with Association House of Chicago to create programming on the West Side for English and Spanish speakers.

She attended the UnidosUS Annual Conference to connect with other organizations and corporations that share her vision of equality.

"We need to put pressure. They have power," she said.

Brenda Contreras, immigration program coordinator for the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, traveled from Los Angeles to do the same.

"The power of us is basically collaborating together; help us serve more of the community," she said.

From the Southwest Side of Chicago, Veronica Bonilla promotes healthcare equality, and helps Spanish speakers register for benefits.

"Helping them to feel more like at home when they come here," said Bonilla, health promoter with the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council. "Give them the security that we are really giving them the correct information."

Their non-profits face more demand than ever with the influx of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago from the Mexican border since August of last year, most of them through Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to Chicago and other sanctuary cities in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

"We hope the vice president today will be offering the full support of the federal government in tackling these unprecedented issues," Bui said.

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the conference on Monday, telling the audience, "the diversity in our nation is not a weakness or an afterthought, but is our greatest strength."

Harris spoke briefly about abortion access, paid family leave, and immigration.

"While we will fight to support immigrants, and to protect DACA recipients, there is no substitute for action by Congress. Congress must provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, for people with protected status, and for farm workers," Harris said.

Harris stopped short of talking about the influx of migrants to Chicago and elsewhere, but left supporters with a message.

"Let us stand together, knowing when we fight, we win," she said.