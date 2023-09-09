Watch CBS News
Local News

Unidentified male found dead on rocks of Promontory Point; investigation underway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a body was found on the rocks of Promontory Point Saturday morning.

The unidentified male was found around 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Police say he was found unresponsive on the rocks and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.