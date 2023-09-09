Unidentified male found dead on rocks of Promontory Point; investigation underway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a body was found on the rocks of Promontory Point Saturday morning.

The unidentified male was found around 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Police say he was found unresponsive on the rocks and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No further information was immediately available.