Unicorn World at Navy Pier opening this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Today you can step into a world of color and magic.
Unicorn World is coming to the Navy Pier.
This weekend only, families are invited to travel through a magical forest and interact with life-size animatronic unicorns.
Games, crafts, and a bounce house will also be available for families.
Tickets start at $49 per person. Children 2 years old or younger can enter for free.
Reservations are required ahead of time.
