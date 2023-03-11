Unicorn World at Navy Pier opening this weekend

Unicorn World happening at Navy Pier this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today you can step into a world of color and magic.

Unicorn World is coming to the Navy Pier.

This weekend only, families are invited to travel through a magical forest and interact with life-size animatronic unicorns.

Games, crafts, and a bounce house will also be available for families.

Tickets start at $49 per person. Children 2 years old or younger can enter for free.

Reservations are required ahead of time.