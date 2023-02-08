Improperly-paid unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28 billion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois taxpayers are on the hook for improperly-paid unemployment benefits to the tune of $28 billion.

The Inspector General testified in Washington on Wednesday that of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper.

That comes to $191 billion in wasted taxpayer dollars, a lot of that going to scammers.

Illinois has been hit or miss on reporting its numbers to the federal government. CBS combed through the data and found Illinois has reported at least $26 million in regular unemployment fraud.

There was also $27 million in fraud for extra pandemic benefits, like the extra $600 a week they were paying.

But the state has yet to report fraud associated with identify theft in the PUA system, that's the program set up to provide benefits to people like the self-employed and gig workers.

The federal Office of Inspector General called out states like Illinois that have yet to provide accurate and updated information.