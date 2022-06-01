Undrafted Red Stars rookie Mikenna McManus got her shot after sending team college highlight reel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fewer than 2% of NCAA student athletes go on to be professional athletes, but one soccer player's last-ditch pitch got her more than just a shot at making it to the next level.

There are only 22 players allowed per team in the National Women's Soccer League. With 12 teams, that's a maximum league roster of 264. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has the story of one Chicago Red Star who beat the odds to make it.

Mikenna McManus is quite literally living the dream, playing for the Red Stars.

"It is kind of crazy, thinking from when you're a little girl, like, 'I want to play professional soccer.' And then as you get older, it's like, are those dreams really accomplishable? So just for me to say that I'm able to live out my dream, it's unreal," she said.

To achieve that took some persistence, as McManus didn't take a direct route to the pros following a stellar college career.

McManus went undrafted back in December, but her belief she belonged in the pros was unwavering. She and her college coach put together a highlight reel. They sent it out to a number of NWSL teams, and eventually got a reply from the Red Stars.

"Every year before the draft, we get a lot of … we do our research. We kind of cast a wide net out, and try to dig in deep, and kind of turn every rock, and learn a lot about as many kids as we can, as many young women as we can," said Red Stars goalkeeper coach Rade Tanaskovic. "She came up on our radar several times. In the meantime, she sent us an email, contacted us as well. We kind of just used that opportunity to invite her to come in."

ZAHN: "When you're doing this, did you think it was actually going to work?"

McMANUS: "I had hope. I honestly didn't know. It was a long shot, but it was better to try than not to try.

ZAHN: "So when you get that reply from them, what are you thinking?"

McMANUS: "Very happy. I didn't even know what to say, but I was so excited, and I jumped on it right away. There was no thought in my mind 'should I do this?' It was like, no I'm going."

"Left footers are always valued in this came. She can play multiple positions. She can play outside box. She can play a little bit more higher up in the line," Tanaskovic said.

Even beating those odds didn't guarantee McManus a spot on the final roster. She had to fight for that, too, but she did it, and boy did that feel great.

"Absolutely amazing. Like literally no words. When I was told I was getting a contract, I couldn't even speak. I was just like 'yes!' My mom was the first one I called. Guess what, you wouldn't believe it," she said.

McManus said she did this for her mom, who she calls her inspiration, making sure she gets to see her play soccer one more time.