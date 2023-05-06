Ukrainian firefighters collect lifesaving equipment in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Ukrainian firefighters battling on the front lines of the War in Ukraine were in Chicago this week, collecting donations and lifesaving equipment.

The trip was organized by the Chicago-based Polsky Foundation. Its goal was to build awareness about the dangers firefighters face in Ukrainian war zones.

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko, and Serhii Bilous visited several Chicago fire stations on the trip, as well as the Chicago Fire Academy and the Chicago Fire Department Marine Station.

The organization is collecting donations – including EMT equipment and fire trucks – that can be used to help save lives.

In recent months, the Polsky Foundation has helped ship 200 tons of equipment overseas.