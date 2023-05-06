Watch CBS News
Ukrainian firefighters collect lifesaving equipment in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Ukrainian firefighters battling on the front lines of the War in Ukraine were in Chicago this week, collecting donations and lifesaving equipment.

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko and Serhii Bilous pose with Chicago firefighters in front of the city's skyline. Joseph Ramos

The trip was organized by the Chicago-based Polsky Foundation. Its goal was to build awareness about the dangers firefighters face in Ukrainian war zones.

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko and Serhii Bilous pose with Chicago firefighters. Joseph Ramos

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko, and Serhii Bilous visited several Chicago fire stations on the trip, as well as the Chicago Fire Academy and the Chicago Fire Department Marine Station.

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko and Serhii Bilous visit an FD Marine Station boat in Chicago. Joseph Ramos

The organization is collecting donations – including EMT equipment and fire trucks – that can be used to help save lives.

Ukrainian firefighters Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko and Serhii Bilous visit the Chicago Fire Academy on May 3. Joseph Ramos

In recent months, the Polsky Foundation has helped ship 200 tons of equipment overseas.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

