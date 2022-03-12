Ukrainian church in Humboldt Park burglarized; man charged

A man is charged following a burglary at a Ukrainian church in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning.

Torribio Mora, 20, was identified as the man who broke into the church. He is charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property.

Around 1:08 a.m., officers met with a custodial worker who told them the church was burglarized.

Police found a broken window on the side of the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine located at 900 N. Washtenaw where the point of entry was made. Video surveillance caught Mora taking several unidentified items from the church.

Mora remained on the scene at which time he was taken into custody less than an hour after the burglary.

No further information is available.