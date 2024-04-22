Ukrainian teen severely hurt in bombing makes miraculous recovery in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager who narrowly escaped death when war broke out in Ukraine more than two years ago made what was described as a miraculous turnaround.

That was in part due to the treatment he received in Chicago. CBS 2 spoke with him and his mother at Shriners Children's Hospital.

The road to recovery has been a grueling one for Ivan Povnenkyi. He survived a Russian airstrike.

"I remember waking up and not being able to move," he said through a translator.

It was March of 2022, just weeks after war broke out in Ukraine, when the 17-year-old nearly died during the airstrike. He, along with his family, were inside a firehouse in the port city of Mariupol where his father worked when it was targeted.

"I don't remember physical pain, but I remember the emotional pain. Both my heart and soul were hurting," he said.

"I did not think we were going to survive that moment," Ivan's mother Malia said through the translator. "It felt surreal. It felt like a movie."

That moment was documented by a film crew and was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Days in Mariupol." While the mother and son have not seen the film, they said they're happy it was filmed to show the world what happened.

Their journey for medical care to treat Ivan's multiple injures, which included a broken leg and arm, would take the teen and his mother to Poland where, with help from the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital would receive a lifesaving transport to the U.S.

The family remains grateful for the help.

They first arrived in Augusta, Georgia where Ivan underwent multiple operations. Then in August of 2022, they arrived at Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago where the rehabilitation has been a game changer.

"We were working on simple things as getting him to bend his knee a little bit more and now he walks, you know, pretty independently at times," said Dr. Gabby Martinez, Ivan's rehab physician.

After more than 10 surgeries and hundreds of hours of physical therapy, Ivan has his eyes on the prize and vowed to recover.

The family is telling their story to remind the world of the atrocities still taking place. They said war is the worst thing that could happen to people, especially children.

As Ivan's recovery continues, the future is looking bright for him. He said he was recently accepted into a physical therapy program in Ukraine, where he hopes to one day become a physical therapist.

The family said their long-term goal is to return back home.