Chefs' events in Chicago aims to benefit those affected by war in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chef's tasting event in Andersonville aimed to raise money on Monday to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The event kicked off at Bar Roma with the goal of helping those affected by the war. Two chefs were preparing for a night they hoped would be memorable.

Nuey is not only a chef, but he started UA Lifeline, a humanitarian organization based in Lviv, Ukraine. The organization has been hard at work since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.

They've provided accommodation and assistance to refugees, created logistical chains for aid from countries in the West, and delivered aid and supplies to the villages on the frontlines.

"It's more difficult now because the aid and donations are becoming more sparse, and that's how I operate," Nuey said. "I paid out of pocket in the beginning, but now it's strictly donations."

Chef Fred Ramos said he gladly opened his doors to help.

"I'm just trying to do my part," Ramos, chef and co-owner of Bar Roma, said. "Whatever I can do to help the cause, there's only so much we can do, obviously. So we're going to cook."

Nuey said although he doesn't have a set goal on how much money he'd like to raise, he's hoping for $20,000. That money would go toward humanitarian aid, supplies for military and operational costs.

The organizers said about 20% of the proceeds will go toward overhead, 40% will go toward benefitting the civilian population with food, medicine, hygiene prodcuts, and clothes, and the other 40% will benefit the county's military, including for clothes and winter uniforms.

Nuey lives in Ukraine but came back to Chicago to be a part of the big night.

"I've been here for two weeks," he said. "Tonight's game day, game night. Looks like it's going to be a pretty good event."

While Nuey will enjoy "game night" in Chicago, he'll head back to Ukraine and the reality of helping those at war on Sunday.