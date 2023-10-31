University of Illinois Chicago soccer team gives back, coaches players of all backgrounds

CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Illinois at Chicago men's soccer team is winding down a regular season that saw the Flames in the Top 25 for the first time since 2014.

The team is preparing for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a group led by seniors who have been giving back through the sport.

When Juan Gutierrez isn't lacing up his cleats for UIC, he puts on his coaching shoes.

"Gio reached out to me. He wanted me to help him out, promote the club. So I decided I would promote it with him," Gutierrez, a UIC defender.

Giovanni Sanchez is a friend and founder of Diverse City FC.

"We started the club all for a purpose to help children with special needs to create an opportunity for all the children to be included in game of soccer," Sanchez said.

Daisy Torres, who also founded Diverse City FC said, "In 2020, my son was diagnosed in the autism spectrum because of Giovanni's experience in soccer and his background, he wanted to start him in sports early."

The club has programs for all backgrounds and skill levels, ages 3 to 22, but offers more than learning how to play.

"Improving their motor skills. They are learning to transition which is very difficult for some of our children," said Torres. "We see them develop social skills that're really hard to develop sometimes."

"There really aren't a lot of clubs like this that focus on inclusion and if we had to choose one word to describe Diverse City FC and the Special Kickers Club in particular, I think they're number one priority is inclusion," said Aimee Mayuga, a parent.

When UIC players heard about the effort, they wanted in too.

"Juan and a couple of guys that have since graduated came up to me said, 'Hey coach, can we move practice?'" said UIC men's soccer head coach Sean Phillips. "I go, 'For what reason?' and they go, 'Well, we started working with this group called Diverse City FC.' That's how I found out about it, and it wasn't a one-off thing. They had been doing it for a while, and I think that speaks to Juan and Zazu and the great leadership they've been showing."

Sanchez added, "Our kids see them as role models. At the end of the day, when they come to practice, they're all super happy to see them."

While the young players look up to Gutierrez and Ezau "Zazu" Millan, a UIC midfielder, if asked, they would say the inspiration goes both ways.

"We actually learn from them," said Gutierrez. "They're so exciting to coach, and they're really loving kids. You grow onto them."

Millan added, "I see how much joy it brings to these kids and I know how much joy it brought to me when I was a kid, so helping them out in any way possible is always a good experience."

Their experiences in Schaumburg have even led to success for the Flames.

"There are things that are bigger than themselves," Phillips said. "And I think their involvement with Diverse City FC is great evidence of that and they've carried that into our team and I'm 100% convinced that is what led us off to one of our better seasons in a number of years."

But what is the best part of Diverse City FC to the UIC team?

"Meeting the awesome friends along the way," said 12-year-old Miguel Macedo.

Some families drive an hour-and-a-half just to attend practices. The club has grown from 12 to 57 kids and counting.