University of Illinois Chicago names Rob Ehsan as new men's basketball head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Illinois Chicago has a new men's basketball coach.

Rob Ehsan spent the last three seasons at Stanford as an associate head coach and lead recruiter, but he has head coaching experience after coaching the University of Alabama Birmingham to winning seasons in each of his four years there.

"Rob is a dynamic and dedicated leader who shares UIC's values and has a clear vision to advance Flames Basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference," said UIC Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz in a statement. "He is an elite recruiter with extensive experience in Illinois, nationally, and internationally. He is innovative on the court and invests deeply in his relationships with his players off the court. We are excited to welcome Rob, his wife Lindsey, and their children, Katelyn, Davis, and Ryder, to our Flames Family."