UIC Flames fall short to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Yacine Toumi had 22 points in Evansville's 77-60 victory over UIC on Wednesday night.

Toumi also contributed seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanner Cuff scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Ben Humrichous had 15 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Flames (8-14, 1-10) were led in scoring by Isaiah Rivera, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani added 13 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for UIC.