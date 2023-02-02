UIC falls short to Illinois State in overtime
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Darius Burford scored 18 points and Kendall Lewis added four points in overtime as Illinois State took down UIC 68-62 on Wednesday night.
Burford went 9 of 14 from the field for the Redbirds (10-14, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Luke Kasubke was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Lewis was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Trevante Anderson finished with 29 points for the Flames (9-15, 1-12). UIC also got 19 points and three steals from Jace Carter. In addition, Toby Okani had seven points and two blocks. The loss was the Flames' 10th straight.
