COVID-19 testing at University of Illinois at Chicago to end Friday

COVID-19 testing at University of Illinois at Chicago to end Friday

COVID-19 testing at University of Illinois at Chicago to end Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday will be the last day for COVID-19 testing at the University of Illinois at Chicago's campus.

Shield Illinois is the new training facility on campus that ran more than 7.2 million tests during the pandemic.

UIC said the new facility will help to ensure Illinois is prepared for the next pandemic.