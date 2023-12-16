Passengers forced to exit plane after luggage cart strikes engine at Chicago airport

Plane left at standstill after luggage cart strikes engine at O'Hare

Plane left at standstill after luggage cart strikes engine at O'Hare

Plane left at standstill after luggage cart strikes engine at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – Passengers had to exit a plane after a luggage cart struck one of its engines at O'Hare airport Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight.

Chicago police say a worker driving the cart struck the plane's left engine at the gate. The plane - an Aero Mexico Jet - was parked at the time.

No injuries were reported.