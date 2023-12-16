Passengers forced to exit plane after luggage cart strikes engine at Chicago airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – Passengers had to exit a plane after a luggage cart struck one of its engines at O'Hare airport Friday night.
The crash happened just before midnight.
Chicago police say a worker driving the cart struck the plane's left engine at the gate. The plane - an Aero Mexico Jet - was parked at the time.
No injuries were reported.
