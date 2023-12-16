Watch CBS News
Local News

Passengers forced to exit plane after luggage cart strikes engine at Chicago airport

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Plane left at standstill after luggage cart strikes engine at O'Hare
Plane left at standstill after luggage cart strikes engine at O'Hare 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) – Passengers had to exit a plane after a luggage cart struck one of its engines at O'Hare airport Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight.

Chicago police say a worker driving the cart struck the plane's left engine at the gate. The plane - an Aero Mexico Jet - was parked at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 7:35 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.