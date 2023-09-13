'UFOlogist' claims to show 2 alien corpses to Mexican Congress

The Mexican Congress heard testimony on UFOs and the prospect of alien life on Tuesday. Self-described "UFOlogist" Jaime Massan brought two caskets into the congressional chambers and revealed what he claimed to be extraterrestrial life.

Maussan said they are nonhuman remains that are estimated to be 1,000 years old. According to one University of Chicago expert, this is not Maussan's first time making such claims.

"[He] has made these kinds of sensational claims before in 2017 only to have those mummified remains determined to be of human terrestrial origin. He also has a history of frequently partnering with pseudoscience entertainment companies rather than scientific institutions. These facts are massive red flags," said Jordan Bimm, a space historian and professor of science communication, in a statement.

Maussan said that a DNA test could prove that the bodies are not from Earth, but it is not clear if any tests have been conducted.

Maussan was joined by former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who testified before the U.S. Congress during its UFO hearing in July. Graves told the House Oversight Committee's National Security Subcommittee that the government was keeping the public in the dark about alien life and that he knew about a "multi-decade UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena] crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" during his time as an intelligence officer.

"Sadly, this likely bit of pseudoscience theater has eclipsed two very real and exciting stories about the search for life in the universe," Bimm said, sharing that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope detected the chemical "dimethyl sulfide" in a distant exoplanet atmosphere.

NASA's independent UAP study program will release a report Thursday on how the agency should scientifically investigate UFO/UAP sightings.