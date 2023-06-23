Watch CBS News
New Kane County Sheriff's K9 officer tracks suspects after crash in Montgomery

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One Kane County Sheriff's officer is getting special recognition after just a few weeks on the job.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office recognized Udo after they got a call overnight on Thursday that a car crashed into a pond in Montgomery.

Multiple people then ran from the car near Rochester and Cornell.

Udo helped his handler track down one person. A second person was also located during the search.

Udo has only been on the job for three weeks.

June 23, 2023

