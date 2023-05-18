Watch CBS News
UChicago women's tennis falls short again in NCAA Division III National Championship game

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

LAKE NONA, Fla. (CBS) -- The University of Chicago women's tennis team fell short in its quest for an NCAA Division III championship Wednesday.

The top-ranked Maroons lost to second-ranked Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-3 Wednesday afternoon.

They finished as the runner-up for the second straight year.

"I told the team as far back as 2021 that a grade, an internship, or a win or a loss does not define who they are as people, and that couldn't be more true than after today's result", Head Coach Jay Tee said in a news release. "All that the women accomplished this season was a direct result of their determination, grit, fight, and love for one another, and the finals loss doesn't change who they are or what they've done. I wouldn't trade the memories we made this season for anything because this team is so incredibly special."

The Maroons trailed 2-1 after doubles, but pushed the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas in singles, UChicago said. Nicole Geller and Shianna Guo scored victories to tie the match score at 3-3, but the Athenas had two more wins and got the title.

The Maroons lost to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the National Championship Match last year too.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

May 17, 2023

