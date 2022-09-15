Uber expands Comfort Electric option to Chicago, 14 more cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, Chicagoans can use Uber to hail an electric vehicle, as the company seeks to reduce pollution.

Uber is expanding its "Comfort Electric" product line to 15 more cities, including Chicago, where users now have the option to request a ride in a premium electric vehicle; like a Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Uber said it's the company's way to try and slash its carbon footprint by incentivizing its drivers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

The company plans to spend $800 million to offset costs to drivers. It's paying them an extra dollar for every EV trip they make.

Drivers can also rent Teslas on a weekly or monthly basis.

"I don't know about you, but $200 a week adds up, you know?," said Uber driver Melissa. "For me and my family, that's like a week's worth of groceries right there."

Melissa said going electric also boosted tips from her riders, who have thanked her for going electric.

Uber said its goal is to be the cleanest and safest transportation platform on the planet.

In addition to Chicago, Uber's "Comfort Electric" option is now available in a total of 24 locations: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New Jersey, New York City suburbs, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Vancouver, and Washington D.C.