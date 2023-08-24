Passengers beat, steal car from 56-year-old Uber driver in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Uber driver was beaten during a carjacking in the far North Suburbs early Thursday morning.

The driver had picked up four men on Elizabeth Avenue in Zion and took them to the 39800 block of Stoneywood Drive in Beach Park. That's when they attacked the 56-year-old driver and took his 2010 Mercedes-Benz and cell phone.

The driver walked to a gas station for help. He was later taken to a local hospital with numerous facial injuries.

A sheriff's K9 later found his phone. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.