UAW strike impacting Chicago's South Deering plant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United Auto Workers are striking against the big three automakers at the same time: Ford, GM, and Stellantis - the company that builds Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge Ram.

Negotiations are on hold until Saturday.

The union is asking for a 40% pay hike, a shorter week for workers, and the return of pension plans for hourly employees.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from the Ford plant in South Deering where there's no picketing, but it could happen soon.

The UAW is using a targeted strike approach. That's done purposely to confuse the big three auto companies. No one has any idea who might be called to strike next or for how long.

It looks like a normal day at the Chicago assembly plant.

"It's business as usual we're working at the Chicago assembly plant building the fourth floor in the Lincoln Aviators," said UAW Local 551 President Chris Pena.

On Torrence Avenue, auto workers are on edge, ready to strike at a moment's notice.

"Could call this local to be the next target and we're just on standby mode," Pena said.

Three regional plants outside of Chicago were called to strike.

The General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint in Wayne.

The union is asking for up to a 40% raise from Ford, GM and Stellantis. The three are all offering around half that asking price.

They also want a 32-hour work week, the return of pensions, and phasing out concessions made in 2008 when carmakers needed some help during the financial crisis.

"Making sure that the middle class is actually strong and thriving," Pena said.

The targetted stike approach means local businesses are preparing to lose a large customer base any second too.

"On the regular, we have people coming in throughout the whole entire day coming in placing orders and picking up deliveries," said Jim Spanos of Chicago Pita.

Chicago Pita is down the road from the Chicago plant.

"Very close. Actually, we used to be in the cafeteria at Ford for 10 years," Spanos said.

A strike is less than ideal for their business, part suppliers, and all vendors in the area.

"We're like a small town of yours, around 5,500 people," Pena said.

There's a union meeting scheduled for Sunday. Most of the local members are expected to attend.

