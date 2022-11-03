Watch CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects hearing case on Indiana beach shoreline

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Supreme Court says it won't hear a case over beaches on Lake Michigan in Indiana.

This comes after three property owners in the town of porter claimed their deeds showed they owned a private beach area, and the government took it from them without compensation.

In 2018 the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the state has owned the land since 1816 and the residents never did.

The shoreline will now stay open for recreational activities. 

