U.S. spending $150 million to upgrade electric vehicle charging stations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of electric vehicle charging stations in Illinois and Indiana will be getting upgrades, thanks to new federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving out nearly $150 million dollars in grants in 20 states to make EV charging infrastructure more reliable.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was awarded more than $7 million to upgrade 110 charging ports statewide.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will get nearly $780,000 for 55 EV charging ports, and the Indiana Municipal Power Agency will get another $71,000 for two charging ports.

It's part of an effort to build out a national EV charging network, and make it as convenient as going to a gas station for traditional vehicles.