U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died.

"The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email.

Shortly before announcing he was pausing his re-election campaign, Casten's campaign asked all Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off the air until further notice.

A Democrat from Downers Grove, the 50-year-old Casten is running for his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District, which he has represented since defeating Republican incumbent Congressman Peter Roskam in 2018.

Casten is running against fellow incumbent freshman U.S. Rep. Marie Newman and Nicor operation mechanic Charles Hughes.

Newman opted to challenge Casten in the 2022 primary after the congressional remap approved by the Democratic majority in Springfield put her into the heavily Hispanic 3rd District represented by U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Hughes, who is also a former candidate for alderman in Chicago's 23rd Ward, ran against Newman in 2020 in the state's 3rd Congressional District, but he finished a distant fourth with just 2.3% of the vote in that race.

Representatives for Newman's and Hughes' campaigns could not immediately be reached for comment.