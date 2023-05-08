U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson reflects on first 100 days in office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been more than 100 days since Congressman Jonathan Jackson took office. Not only did he step into some pretty big political shoes, but also he is a member of one of the city's most well known families.

CBS 2's Dana Kozlov talked with him about his new role and his family's impact.

Jackson knows what it is like to be a public figure. He's the son of famous civil rights activist and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson. His brother is former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., whose presidential hopes were extinguished when he went to prison for misappropriating campaign funds.

Kozlov: What do you learn from the mistakes he made? Do you approach holding this office differently because of it?

Jackson: I would say that, no, his work speaks for itself and that's what I'm focused on talking about.

Jackson says he is focused on looking ahead, even when it comes to his thoughts on replacing U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who held the 1st District congressional seat for 30 years before retiring.

Kozlov: What was most daunting to you about stepping into Congressman Rush's shoes?

Jackson: I didn't look at it like that. I guess I kind of looked at the demand that's out there. What are the needs?

And the needs in his sprawling South Side, South and Far South suburban district are great, from food insecurity to gun violence. The latter he has tried to tackle on Capitol Hill.

Jackson: You approach your colleagues across the aisle and you say, "Is there anything we can do?" People that you talk to one-on-one, they seem very reasonable and say, "Where can we meet on any of these issues regarding guns?"

Jackson says he has learned a lot these past 100 days and is beginning to prioritize his legislative list.

He is also holding a constituent town hall Monday night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at I.B.E.W. Local 34 at 2722 S. King Dr. in Chicago.