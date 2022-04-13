Watch CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hiring maintenance mechanics in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is hiring maintenance mechanics at its Cardiss Collins office in the South Loop.

Positions for maintenance mechanics at the Chicago Processing & Distribution Center at 433 W. Harrison St. are open until April 24.

The positions have a starting salary of $48,617.

Applications are being accepted only online at www.usps.com/careers.  Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

