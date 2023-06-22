U.S. Men's National Soccer team practices for match against Jamaica at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is in town, and is practicing at the University of Illinois Chicago ahead of Saturday's match against Jamaica at Soldier Field.

It will be the first game of group stage play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup – and it is a homecoming of sorts from Chicago Fire players.

One such player is Addison's own Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina. The 19-year-old goalkeeper has one men's team appearance so far.

"It's always an honor to come and represent the country, and every time you get the call, I think it's important that you, you know, seize the opportunity to come and show that you can play for the national team. So I think it's a very important step for me, so I'm going to use it to the best I can," Slonina said. "It's amazing, you know, just to be back home. You can definitely feel the energy, you know, of just being here and being able to have my family come out to the game. Everything is going to be amazing. So it's really nice to be back home, and especially with the national team."

It was just last summer when we were talking to Slonina about possibilities when he was with the Fire. His sights are on becoming the number-one keeper for both Chelsea and the U.S. Men's Team.