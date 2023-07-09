U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio bank robber attempting to flee to Turkey at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cross-country crime spree has ended at O'Hare airport where a bank robber was arrested trying to board a flight to Turkey.
It all started Thursday in Columbus, Ohio when at least three people stole a car from a Porsche dealership, then tried to rob a bank.
Police chased them onto Interstate 70 and at one point, there was a shoot-out.
One suspect was killed, and an officer was shot in the leg. A second was caught the next day outside his home.
The third was arrested yesterday by U.S. Marshals at O'Hare.
