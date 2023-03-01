U.S. Attorney John Lausch stepping down on March 11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Attorney John Lausch will step down as Chicago's top federal prosecutor on March 11.

His office first announced in January that he planned to resign "in early March." Lausch was sworn in as United States Attorney on Nov. 22, 2017, following his appointment by President Donald J. Trump. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris "Sonny" Pasqual will assume the position of United States Attorney on an acting basis.

Lausch, who recently was tapped to review documents marked classified that were found at President Biden's former office at a Washington think tank, told Attorney General Merrick Garland he could conduct an initial review, but could not commit to a longer-term assignment, because he is planning to step down for a job in the private sector in early 2023.

The statement released by his office on Wednesday did not say where Lausch will be working.

Garland revealed Lausch's plans to resign as the attorney general appointed former federal prosecutor Robert Hur to oversee the investigation of the documents found at the think tank, and another set found in the garage at Biden's home in Delaware.

Lausch was one of only a few U.S Attorneys to stay on the job after Biden took office in 2021, after both U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth called for Lausch to stay.

Under Lausch's leadership, federal prosecutors in Chicago have brought charges in several prominent corruption cases, including a sweeping racketeering indictment against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. That case is set to go to trial in April 2024.

Madigan and his longtime confidant Michael McClain are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses - including ComEd - in which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Federal prosecutors have said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself.

Madigan's indictment last year came on the heels of a federal bribery case against ComEd, which Madigan, who was forced to give up the speaker's gavel in 2021, when it became clear House Democrats wouldn't re-elect him. Madigan later resigned his House seat and his position as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

Four former ComEd executives and lobbyists – including McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, former ComEd executive and lobbyist John Hooker, and former lobbyist Jay Doherty have been indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges in connection with the scheme. They pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in March.

Their indictment accuses them of scheming to solicit and accept bribes for Madigan's influence in passing favorable legislation. They also are accused of conspiring to circumvent internal controls at ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, to falsify records.

In May 2021, former Madigan Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes was also indicted on charges of making false statements to a grand jury investigating public corruption allegations. The indictment against Mapes claimed a federal grand jury was investigating efforts by Madigan and someone working on his behalf - who was not named in the indictment, but was suggested to be McClain - to obtain private jobs, contracts, and payments for others from ComEd and to influence and reward Madigan. Mapes' trial is scheduled for August.

Lausch's office also got indictments against former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, who pleaded guilty to acting as a protector for red light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes before passing away from COVID last year; against Chicago Ald. Edward Burke (14th), who is awaiting trial in November on racketeering, bribery, and extortion charges; and other Illinois politicians still facing trial in other corruption cases.