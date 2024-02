University of Chicago Medical Center nurses hold vote on possible strike

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center held a rally and strike vote on Tuesday.

The nurses said since they picketed last month, the hospital has not addressed their concerns over staffing, long hours and burnout.

The medical center said it's committed to continuing good-faith negotiations.