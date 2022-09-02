U-46 school district employee faces child sex charges in Kane County

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school employee in the Elgin Area School District U-46 is facing child sex charges in Kane County.

Magdiel Perez, 25, was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and child luring, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors alleged that between May 1 and Aug. 30, Perez had "sexual contact" with the victim, who was younger than 18 years old. On at least one occasion, Perez is alleged to have driven the victim to his home in Elgin where the sexual contact occurred.

Perez was employed by the district at the time and held a "position of trust and authority," prosecutors said. He met the victim when they were a student at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood.

Perez appeared in Kane County bond court on Friday and Judge Julia Yetter set his bail at $200,000, of which he'd have to pay 10% for bond. If he posts bond, he would be barred from any contact with the victim, can't have any unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 years of age, and is prohibited from being on the Tefft Middle School property.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 15.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Perez is asked to call Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigator Dave Smith at 630-845-3780.

The school district said Perez is on leave and the Board of Education is expected to ratify his termination at its Sept. 12 meeting.